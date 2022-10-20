Kejriwal hits back, says don't make excuses for BJP-led MCD's failure

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his accusations against the AAP, and asked the BJP not to make "excuses" for its "failure" in running the MCD for 15 years.



In a series of tweets in Hindi, the AAP supremo also said that in the next civic elections, people will have to decide whether they want a Delhi filled with garbage or a clean Delhi.

"For something you could not do in 15 years, now you want three more years for that? Why should people trust you? You won't be able to do it. Now we will make Delhi garbage-free," Kejriwal posted in Hindi on the micro-blogging site.

"How much funds did the central government give to MCD in 15 years? The BJP was in power in both? Double-engine? Don't make excuses for your failure. Tell the public what work you have done in 15 years. I challenge you to tell about any one work," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak in a press conference said that Home Minister Amit Shah is making pointless inaugurations with MCD elections fearing loss in MCD elections; despite thousands of requests, he did not come to see the garbage mountain of Bhalswa, said.

Pathak said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Delhi today for a useless inauguration. The AAP and people of Delhi made several requests to him to visit the 3 garbage mountains created by

BJP in Delhi. All of us were waiting for him at Bhalswa landfill site where one of the three garbage mountains exists. However, he did not show up. Who is responsible for giving these garbage mountains to Delhi? Even the children know that it is the BJP. They have been in

MCD for 17 years and they gave the gift of 3 gigantic mountains of garbage to the people of Delhi."

He further added, "I have another serious question. When BJP released its election manifesto in 2017, the 3rd point of the manifesto states that they will get the funds from the Central Government. The Union Home Minister and BJP should tell the people if they have even given a single penny to MCD? The Central government has not given any money to MCD and they have the audacity to say that the Delhi government has not given funds to MCD when we have already given over Rs 1.5 lakh crore."