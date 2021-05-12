Kejriwal government's lockdown a success in Delhi, corona cases halved in 10 days

New Delhi: The lockdown imposed by the Kejriwal government in Delhi has been successful in drastically reducing the corona cases. Within the last ten days, 50 percent of Covid cases have come down and have been steadily decreasing past five days.



Currently 12 thousand cases emerging every day

The growth of Covid cases has slowed down substantially in Delhi. On May 1, around 25,219 cases of corona were reported in Delhi, while on May 10, cases were reduced to around 12,500. Hence, in the last 10 days, Covid cases have been reduced by about 50%.

7,000 cases reduced per day in the last five days

The number of Corona cases has been steadily declining in Delhi for the last 4 days. On May 07, cases numbered around 19,832. This was followed by 17,364 cases on May 08, 13,336 cases on May 09, 12,651 on May 10 and, only 12,481 on May 11. Hence there has been a decrease of 7 thousand cases daily as compared to May 17.

Covid infection rate decreasing

With the reduction of corona cases in Delhi, the infection rate is also decreasing. On May 09, the infection rate was over 21 percent whereas, on May 10, it came down to 19 percent. Subsequently, on May 11, the positivity rate was 17.76 percent.

Kejriwal government increasing testing in Delhi continuously

The Kejriwal government is constantly increasing the Corona testing in Delhi. On May 09, 61,000 people were tested for Covid in Delhi. On May 10, about 66 thousand people were tested while on May 11, the Kejriwal government has conducted Covid tests on a record 70,000 people.