Kejriwal government's health model is best among States and this is Fact - High Court

New Delhi: The health model of the Kejriwal government has been praised in the country and on the global space. Now, the Delhi High Court has also praised the health model of the Kejriwal government, and said that the facilities are better in Delhi than in any other state.



People from other states are getting admitted in Delhi because of its services

Praising the health model of the Kejriwal government, the Delhi High Court said that Delhi's health facilities are superior than the others. Because of this very reason, people coming from nearby states are getting admitted in the hospitals of the national capital. And they certainly cannot be denied treatment here, but this is a fact.

Beds are not been increased only due to the lack of oxygen

The Kejriwal government has told the Delhi High Court that Oxygen is not made available as per Delhi's requirement. Hence, the government is not able to increase the number of beds in large numbers. Delhi today needs one thousand metric tons of oxygen every day. 700 metric tonnes of oxygen was sought from the central government. While 490 tonnes was allocated from its side, only 400 metric tonnes of oxygen was made available. After this, the Delhi High Court asked the Central Government to answer till yesterday, why Delhi was allotted a meagre 480-490 metric tonne, when the demand was more than 700 metric ton.

*Due to lack of oxygen, patients are not being admitted *

The Delhi High Court lashed out at the Central Government officials. The High Court said that hospitals are refusing to admit patients due to lack of oxygen in Delhi. Patients are not being admitted even though the beds are vacant in hospitals. A large number of patients and their families are getting affected by this and are facing problems. People are succumbing to the virus due to lack of oxygen.

* Oxygen plants will be started in two hospitals from April 30 *

Oxygen plants have been installed with operations being begun in only 1 out of 8 hospitals by the central government. In such a situation, now after the strictness of the High Court, two plants will be started by April 30. The plants will start from April 30 at Lok Nayak Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.