Kejriwal government tightens its hold on the Coronavirus, cases reduced by 7 times in 20 days

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government in Delhi has presented a classic example of coronavirus management. The spread of Coronavirus has reduced by 7 times in the last 20 days in Delhi. After this, now less than 4,000 cases are coming to Delhi every day.



Now only 3,846 new cases of Coronavirus in Delhi

On April 30, 27,047 cases of corona were reported in Delhi. After this, the process of decline of coronavirus cases started in Delhi. On May 1, close to 25,000 cases came. The recorded decrease in Corona cases came on 2 May when 20,000 cases of coronavirus emerged. On May 19, Delhi reported only 3,846 cases. In this way, cases have been reduced by 7 times in the last 20 days.

Six times reduction in infection rate

In Delhi, the rate of infection has also come down sharply with a reduction in the coronavirus cases. In Delhi, the infection rate of coronavirus has decreased by 6 times in the last 20 days. According to the data, the infection rate in Delhi on April 30 was 32.69 percent while on May 19, the infection rate has been recorded at 5.78 percent. At the same time, Coronavirus cases are now less than 50,000 in Delhi. On May 19, total active cases of coronavirus were 45,000.

Kejriwal government increasing testing in Delhi continuously

While the other states are reducing the coronavirus tests to show fewer coronavirus cases, the Delhi government is continuously increasing the tests, so that Coronavirus can be eliminated as soon as possible. A record over 66,000 tests have been conducted in Delhi on 19 May. Apart from this, the villages are being continuously investigated by the Delhi government. A record of 10 to 12,000 tests have been done in a single day in the rural areas.