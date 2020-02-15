Kejriwal calls Ministers-designate for dinner, discusses dev roadmap

New Delhi: On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.



Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting that Kejriwal has asked all cabinet ministers, who will take oath on Sunday along with him, to work dedicatedly towards fulfilling the promises listed in the "guarantee card".

"We have been asked to start working towards fulfilling our promises in the guarantee card as soon as we are sworn in," he said. The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", was released by the AAP national convener ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Kejriwal in the card gave certain guarantees to the people of Delhi, including plans to plant two crore saplings, clean the Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi, over the next five years.

Kejriwal also tweeted about the dinner meeting.

"Hosted my Delhi Cabinet designate colleagues for dinner at my residence. Congratulated them on their victory in the election and wished them success for their terms as ministers in the Delhi government," Kejriwal said in his tweet.

According to AAP functionaries, Kejriwal also discussed the roadmap for making Delhi a global city.

The Cabinet ministers designate deliberated upon the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.