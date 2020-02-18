Kejriwal calls meeting with top officers to discuss implementation of 10 guarantees
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of "ten guarantees" including uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, sources said.
Issues like potable piped water supply, education for every child, free bus ride scheme for different sections of society, healthcare facilities, safety of women and cleaning of Yamuna are included in the agenda of the meeting scheduled to be held at noon on Wednesday, the sources said.
This would be the first meeting of Kejriwal with top officers of various departments of the Delhi government after taking oath of office on Sunday.
"All secretaries and principal secretaries have been asked to attend the meeting to be chaired by the chief minister on Wednesday," the sources said.
A cabinet meeting is also scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
After taking the charge of their respective offices on Monday, Delhi cabinet ministers said they would work to fulfil promises made in the "guarantee card" which includes reduction in pollution and expansion of metro network.
