Kejriwal bats for 'Oxi Mitras' in every village

New Delhi: With the COVID-19 situation in Delhi having been brought under control to an extent, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with state convenors of the party along with party leader Gopal Rai to discuss setting up Oxygen Testing Centres in villages across India.



Delhi on Monday recorded 787 new COVID-19 cases and added 18 deaths to its Coronavirus death toll, taking total cases here to 1,53,367 and total deaths from the disease to 4,214.

However, the Capital conducted 14,988 tests in the last 24 hours, of which 4,106 were RT-PCR tests and 10,882 were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, speaking to party leaders, CM Kejriwal said that the party needs 'Oxi Mitras' in every village who will take the responsibility of setting up the Centres.

Moreover, the chief minister on Monday also lauded the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here for successfully installing 800 CCTV cameras in its facility and leading the charge in the fight against COVID-19. He said, "This (LNJP) hospital was strongly condemned two months ago. Today this hospital is being praised all around. Many congratulations to all the doctors and staff of the hospital whose efforts made

it possible."