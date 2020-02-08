Kejriwal appeals to women voters

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged women to vote in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, saying like their home, the nation is also their responsibility.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said they should also take along the men in their houses for voting.

"You must go to vote. Special appeal to all women - Just like you bear the responsibility of home, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is also on you. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men about who are the right ones to vote for," Kejriwal said.

Polling for 70 Assembly Constituencies in Delhi began at 8 a.m. on Saturday.