Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh aid to gang-rape victim

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Kasturba Nagar, and added that the government will appoint an able lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.



Last week, the 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

I have ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for helping this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. This case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested eight women and a man, as well as apprehended three juveniles.

Police had said the attack on the woman on January 26 was due to personal enmity.