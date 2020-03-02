Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for IB official Ankit Sharma

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, who was killed in Delhi last week during the riot. The CM also said that a family member of Sharma will be given a government job.



In a tweet Kejirwal said, "Ankit Sharma was an IB officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of 1 crore and one person of his family will be given a job. May his soul rest in peace."

Sharma's body, had 400 stab wounds, was recovered from a drain a Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi, one of the worst-hit areas in last week's violence.

The IB officer's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, accused the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain of the murder.

The 26-year-old, worked as a Security Assistant with the Intelligence Bureau and had gone missing on Tuesday. His family said he was taken away by a mob on his way home from work. His body, bearing multiple wounds, was found in a drain the following day. His family said he was beaten and then shot.

Hussain was charged with murder and arson and was suspended from the primary membership of AAP.