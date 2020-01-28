Kejriwal accuses BJP of taking 'revenge' from poor
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of taking "revenge" from the poor in the city and urged the saffron party to stop such actions.
His tweet came in response to a news which says an auto driver was challaned for Rs 10,000 for writing "I Love Kejriwal" on his auto.
Responding to the news, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: "BJP is using its police for wrong challans of poor auto drivers. The only mistake of the auto driver was that he had written "I love kejriwal". Such maliciousness against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge from the poor."
The 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign was started by the auto drivers in Delhi.
According to AAP, they were writing 'I love Kejriwal' on the autos "to express their allegiance for the chief minister".
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar28 Jan 2020 12:30 PM GMT
BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls:...28 Jan 2020 12:21 PM GMT
CM Hemant Soren expands ministry, inducts 7 ministers28 Jan 2020 12:18 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter your homes, rape and...28 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 436 people under observation in Kerala;...28 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT