Keeping their past alive women voters of Rural Delhi come out and vote for the brighter future

New Delhi: The voting in rural parts of Delhi was again more than that of urban parts. Keeping the momentum was the women voters from the the rural part of the city who came in large numbers to get their finger inked. Female voters came in large numbers in the Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Narela constituency. Considered by many as an archaic concept, women came with ghoonghats on.



" There are a lot of debates on how ghoonghat tried to lower the women's dignity. For many of us in the rural part, however, ghoonghat is a form of respect for our elders. I feel the concept of ghoonghat has been demonised by many people in the past," said Sunita

The tradition of ghoonghat has seen a change over the years with women now trying to cover their heads than the face. In villages of Ghitorni, Fatehpur Beri, Chandan Hulla and Munirka large number of women voters were seen covering their faces and even refused to the the reporter asked certain questions.

In addition to the security, a key demand for the womenfolk at least in the rural parts was better employment opportunities and better transportation systems that will also ensure the safety. There were also demands to improve the higher educational facilities in the rural parts.

Criticised for long for its deeply rooted patriarchal system, a pleasant sight at Chhatarpur constituency was a large number of women voters who were not accompanied by the menfolk.

Women from all age groups came from 18 to 80 years of age came and casted their vote. Right from early morning there was excitement among the women voters to come out and get their finger inked.To make the children realise the significance of democracy most of the mothers also got their children to the polling booths.

" To a great extent, the use of ghoonghat was also used by the menfolk to intimidate the women. With education, things have changed and now women have become independent. Though there are women who still ask the men who to vote for there are also substantial women who now make their own choices," said Satpal Tanwar from Chhatrpur Vidhan sabha constituency.

(Image from outlookindia.com)