Kasturba Hospital doctors call off stir

New Delhi: The resident doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have called off their indefinite strike as the civic body has verbally assured them of handing out one month's salary by Wednesday evening, the hospital RDA said.



President of Kasturba Hospital's Resident Doctors' Association, Dr Sunil Prasad, said "North MCD officials met with us today and told us that we will receive one month's pay by Wednesday, another month's pending salary in another week. We were also told that all of our pending dues will be given to us by March end. We have decided that residents will resume service in the OT, Emergency and OPD because we want what's best for the patients''.

Kasturba residents' have not been paid their wages for three months now and had announced an indefinite strike on Saturday, saying that going on strike was the only resort left to them to make their demands heard by MCD administration.

The hospitals' OPD, OT and emergency services had been impacted and were functioning with a bare-bones staff as residents went on strike. This was the second time that residents at Kasturba hospital had to resort to going on strike to get back their unpaid dues.