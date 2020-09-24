Kasturba Gandhi Hospital nurses protest over pay

New Delhi: Nurses of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have been agitating against non-payment of their salaries for four months since one week.



The nurses who have been protesting at the hospital for two hours since September 14 have not been paid their salaries for four months in a row. This has left many mentally harassed and with financial instability.

"Despite order from the court nothing is followed, what shall we think of it. We are working triple the amount of time as LNJP has become covid dedicated, where general patients are coming at Kasturba. Hindu Rao Hospital patients and general patients of Kasturba are also coming in and we are looking after all of it," Babulal, President of Delhi Nurses Union at the hospital told Millennium Post.

He said that the nurses are being accused of not doing covid duties to which Babulal said that if general patients are ignored it would be catastrophic. "We have spoke to every authority possible, from prime minister to chief minister of Delhi and health ministry, but have still received no reply," he added.

The nurses, who protest from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. everyday, continue their work after the agitation. "The reason for this is the politics between AAP and BJP and are finding mileage in that, where we are suffering. We are mentally harassed and are still managing work," he added. There are about 138 nurses at the hospital, who are still waiting for their salaries.