Kasturba Gandhi Hosp docs go on strike over unpaid dues

New Delhi: Residents of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital went on a strike on Saturday over unpaid salaries for the last three months. The hospital's RDA president Dr Sunil Prasad said that a demonstration was held between 9am and 1pm over the issue.

The hospitals' OPD, OT and emergency services have been impacted and are currently functioning with a bare-bones staff as residents went on strike. This is the second time that residents at Kasturba Hospital have had to resort to going on strike to get back their unpaid dues.

"MCD officials don't take us and our demands seriously until and unless we go on strike, so we are left with no other option", Dr Prasad said.

He also said that with March being the end of the financial year, several residents were in a tight spot money-wise. NrDMC has said that all unpaid salaries will be issued this month however RDA members said that they will not call off the strike until money is deposited in their bank accounts.