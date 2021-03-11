Karni Sena chief's son found dead in Ghaziabad home

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his flat located in Land Craft society in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on early Wednesday morning. Police has suspected it to be a case of suicide however investigations are underway.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anirudh Raghav, son of Surajpal Singh Ammu, National president of Karni Sena. Anirudh's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his house. Anirudh had completed his education from London and he started a construction company after he returned to India, police said.

Anirudh had shifted to the flat around three months ago along with his wife Shalu, who was also present with him at the time of incident. A senior police officer of Ghaziabad police said that the information was conveyed around 3 am from the family members of the deceased after which a police team reached immediately.

"When the police reached, Anirudh's body was lying on the bed as the family members pulled the body down from the ceiling fan," he said.

Shekhar Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh president of Karni Sena said that on Tuesday afternoon, he had talked to Anirudh over phone about a party function, which was scheduled in Bijnor. "I had invited him for the function and he accepted the offer. We don't know what happened to him after that. But we have asked the police to investigate the matter properly so that we get to know the reason behind the incident," he said.

Avnish Kumar, Circle Officer-2 of Ghaziabad police said that Shalu would be interrogated soon and right now she herself is in a bad situation and couldn't share much information. "Till now, the investigation has revealed that Anirudh Raghav was under debt and under the pressure of repaying loan," the officer added.

"No suicide note has been found. When police reached the spot, the luggage was also scattered. At present, the body of Anirudh has been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death will be revealed in the post-mortem report," the CO said.