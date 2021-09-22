Kalkaji: Bodies of Kyrgyz national & her son found with stab injuries

New Delhi: A Kyrgyz woman and her one-year-old son were found dead in the Kalkaji area on Tuesday. The deceased person has been identified as Myskal Zhumabaeva (28) and Manas. Both were resident of the Greater Kailash-II area.



Cops found their bodies lying on the bed with stab injuries. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena confirmed, "We received a call about a murder of a woman and her child at Kalkaji. On reaching the spot, we found bodies of the Kyrgyzstan woman and her son lying on the bed with stab injuries."

The stab injuries were found on the chest and other body parts, cops said. Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered at the Kalkaji police station. As per the initial investigation, Myskal had an argument with her husband Vinay Chauhan on Monday night over going to the hospital. She had pain related to pregnancy and wanted to visit the hospital. Myskal got married to Vinay two years back.

Police said, "We learnt that after the argument, Vinay left her at home in GK and went to meet his friend Wahid. Myskal called her friend Matluba Madusmonova, another Uzbekistan national for help and was taken to hospital by Matluba and her friend Avinish and later to the residence of Matluba where they were found dead in the morning."

Myskal's husband Vinay is in the hospitality business. Matluba informed Vinay of the incident and later he called the police at 11.00 am.

According to visuals of the spot, cops have arrived at the spot and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the double murder.

The spot was also visited by senior officers as well as by the crime and forensic teams. Police have detained Matluba, Avinish and Vinay. Further investigation is going on, DCP confirmed.