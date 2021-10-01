'Kala Jathedi' fears threat to life, seeks protection

new delhi: With the recent shootout incident in Rohini district court, the other gangsters fearing threat to life are now seeking protection. Gangster Kala Jathedi has moved an application in the court requesting to remain handcuffed during court appearance. Sources claimed that Jathedi is terrified of a fake encounter which is why he has moved the Patiala House court. The second application that he had moved was that his shoes should not have laces.



After hearing his application, a court has ​passed an appropriate order to give security cover to Jathedi when he is being produced in court or is on transit remand. Whenever Jathedi is taken into police custody outside Delhi, the guidelines of the Delhi court will have to be followed.