Juveniles chase man & stab him to death in public view

New Delhi: The streets of Raghubir Nagar in West Delhi witnessed a gory scene after a 25-year-old man was chased by three to four boys who stabbed him at least 28 times, to death in public view. Police claimed that the deceased had warned them not to perform bike stunts near his residence which had resulted in a spat that quickly and dramatically escalated. Three juveniles have been apprehended in the case. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Raghubir Nagar and worked as a private car driver, they said. All the three persons involved in the gruesome murder are juveniles (aged 17 years), police said, adding that they had been apprehended in connection with the incident.



The incident took place on July 8, they said, adding that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In some of the footage that was made public, the main accused along with his friends was seen stabbing the victim multiple times on a busy street in Raghubir Nagar. Even while one of his friends tried to drag him away from the victim who had already collapsed, the boy rushed back repeatedly to continue stabbing the motionless body of the man as passersby continued on their way without a care.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said a murder case had been registered at the Khyala Police Station and with the help of CCTV footage and local intelligence, all three absconding juveniles were identified and later apprehended. The alleged murder weapon has also recovered from them.

"On July 8, we received information from the DDU hospital regarding admission of an unknown person who was declared brought dead. Our staff reached the hospital and found that the man suffered from multiple stab wounds. Later on, he was identified as Manish," the official said. The victim sustained stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs.

Police said that during their probe, photographs of all three accused were shown to the locals and local intelligence was gathered and all of them were identified as children in conflict with the law (CCL). The DCP (West) said that one of the accused used to perform bike stunts and racing on his bike. He used to pass through the street of the victim riding on his bike very speedily.

"The victim used to object and told the accused not to come again in their street. But after that, the CCL again passed through the victim's area and the victim got into a fight with him. The CCL decided to teach a lesson to the victim and arranged for two knives," police said. On July 8, the accused found the victim roaming around in R-Block, Raghubir Nagar alone and he along with his friends assaulted Manish for objecting to his stunts and stabbed him multiple times.

Millennium Post had reported that around 664 FIRs and 173 Daily Diary entries have been registered this year where juveniles were involved in the crime. As per the data, more than 200 juveniles were apprehended for heinous crimes and over 600 for non-heinous ones. Around 440 juveniles were released after counselling, whereas more than 180 juveniles allegedly involved in heinous crimes and over 230 in non-heinous crimes were sent to observation homes.