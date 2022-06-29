Juvenile Justice MIS will be launched in Aug: DCPCR

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Department of Women & Child Development has collaborated jointly to design and develop robust Management Information System (MIS). They have been taking cognizance of poor monitoring as well as implementation systems and processes of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.



The MIS has focussed on two dimensions — on digitisation of inspections of the child care institutions by different authorities such as Department of WCD, DCPCR, CWC, JJBs, DCPU, etc.

The MIS will also enable the sharing of observations of stakeholders with each other and monitor measures for remedy and improvement.

The Juvenile Justice System will serve the most vulnerable children the process of tracking will be on following basis. DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu told Millennium Post that the app is going to track the rehabilitation of each child restored to the family on health, financial, educational, and emotional aspects. He further added that this is going to benefit those who have been victims of begging, trafficking, labour, etc.