Juvenile involved in over 17 burglary cases finally apprehended

New Delhi: A 15-year-old juvenile was held by the Delhi Police who was involved in over 17 cases of burglary, the police informed on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the JCL used to target the houses of the students in Nehru Vihar, Gandhi Vihar and Wazirabad areas when they were not home.



Meanwhile, police recovered eight laptops, a tablet and two wristwatches from his possession. While investigating the recent theft cases reported from the Nehru Vihar area of Timarpur police station, it was noticed that in all cases, the burglaries took place in the daytime and the students were being targeted while they were away for classes. This pattern was analysed and a special team was constituted to investigate such cases.

During the interrogation, he admitted that he had been breaking the locks of students' rooms when they were away for their classes. Further, the CCL told that after the theft, he used to sell the stolen items to Akshay (25), a resident of Chaman Vihar, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused also disclosed that he has handed over several laptops to one Mujeeb, living in Sabhapur, Delhi. Raids were conducted at the possible whereabouts of Mujeeb, but he is still absconding.