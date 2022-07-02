Juvenile apprehended for stabbing elderly man to death

New Delhi: A 17-year-old drunk youth stabbed an elderly man to death after the latter shouted at him in Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar area, police said on Friday. The juvenile has been apprehended, they said.



The police received information on Thursday that an injured man was lying on a street in Vishwas Nagar, officials said.

The police reached the spot and found that an elderly man was lying unconscious and blood was coming out from his abdominal area and nose. He was taken to Hedgewar hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

The deceased was identified as Horam (73), a resident of Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara. Due to his old age, Horam had not been working for the last 20 years, police said.