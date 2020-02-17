Juvenile apprehended for raping & killing 8-yr-old boy

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have apprehended a juvenile for reportedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old boy in Manesar. The case that was registered in the Manesar police station on January 2, took over a month for police to solve.



Being one of the first major crimes to have been committed in the new year, the brutality of the case had once again raised the questions of the safety of minors in and around Gurugram.

According to the law enforcement official, the juvenile saw the minor on the evening of January 1 near the wine and beer shop where the juvenile was reportedly consuming liquor. He then befriended the minor by first giving him some sweets and then took him to the nearby forest. There were some of the last images of the 8-year-old that were captured by the CCTV cameras before his body was recovered. After taking him to the forest the juvenile reportedly began assaulting the 8-year-old with an objective of making the minor unconscious. After being successful at it, he began to rape the 8-year-old.

The autopsy report had shown that he was sexually assaulted. "It was a major challenge for us to solve the case as it was a gruesome incident. The crime branch of Sector-17 has apprehended a juvenile for this crime. Besides retrieving the CCTV images our team also got in touch with our local sources which helped us to solve the crime. We are trying to investigate that whether the juvenile has any cases of crime in the past, said Preet Pal Singh Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Gurugram.