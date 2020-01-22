Juvenile apprehended for barging into Lohri celebrations and firing gunshots

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have apprehended a juvenile in the case where he along with his associates barged into a house during Lohri celebrations and fired gunshots in Sector-40, Gurugram.



The juvenile, according to law enforcement officials, had just turned 17 years. The police were able to recover a country-made revolver and few live cartridges from the juvenile. The juvenile belongs from a gang that has been embroiled in the criminal activities in the past has once again brought the issue of a large number.

Besides the juvenile, the Gurugram police have also arrested Aman who was involved in the crime. The police had earlier arrested 28-year-old Jay Narayan who has been involving in the cases of burglary and has also served jail sentences in the past.

It was a night of horror for the Vatsa family after five men barged into their house and began firing indiscriminately when confronted. The incident had resulted in three persons sustaining injuries.

According, the complainant the incident occurred at around 11:00 pm when he along with his family, friends, and neighbours were celebrating Lohri in their house in Sector-40. During the time of celebration. Five men came in the White Scorpio and became a part of the celebrations. They began to fire gunshots when they were identified and tried to escape.

Crimes involving juveniles has witnessed a sharp increase in Gurugram. With the fear of gang war has again made a return in the city most of the gangs are not hesitating in selecting juveniles to carry out the criminal activities.

The fear of juveniles being used as sharpshooters came to fore when over 24 sharpshooters apprehended by the Haryana STF. Among the accused, 15 were in the age limits of the early and mid-20s while nine were juveniles.

According to law enforcement officials, strong community bonding and a yearning for a glamorous and powerful lifestyle often draw youngsters towards criminal activities.