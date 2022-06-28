Justice Sharma sworn in as CJ of Delhi HC
New Delhi: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.
The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti and Madan Lal.
Senior judges and advocates were also present at the ceremony.
Justice Sharma had earlier served as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court.
The Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular chief justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel.
Justice Vipin Sanghi was the acting chief justice since March 13. He has now been appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi Police produces Md Zubair before court28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers announces 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer'28 Jun 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Bihar's Agnipath apprehensions: Fear of deep socioeconomic impact,...28 Jun 2022 10:13 AM GMT
9-yr-old Iraqi girl suffering from rare blood disorder treated at...28 Jun 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder28 Jun 2022 9:49 AM GMT