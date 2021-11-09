JustDial under scanner for listing prostitution services as spas in city

New Delhi: Taking cognizance over reports of operation of sex rackets through popular IT company JustDial in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) recently issued notice to the Delhi Crime Branch seeking further investigation in the matter. It has sought a detailed action taken report by November 12, 2021.



DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has been at the forefront of exposing prostitution rackets. After receiving several complaints against prostitution rackets being run in spas in Delhi, the commission set up an investigative team that called justdial.com and sought numbers of spas operating in South Delhi.

Within 24 hours, the commission's team received over 15 calls and 32 WhatsApp messages from certain 'spas', wherein pictures of more than 150 young girls along with the rates of their 'services' were shared. For instance, a message was received from a phone number wherein the picture of a young girl was sent with messages of negotiation, whereas in another message from a different number, photographs of 14 young girls were shared.

Moreover, they claimed to provide massage services by Indian or foreign national girls. DCW officials further claimed that while the commission's team only requested details for spa service, the same was automatically construed as a request for sex and the so-called spas immediately provided details regarding the illegal prostitution activities they were indulging in.

DCW asked Delhi Police Crime Branch to take strict action and register an FIR immediately.

Further, JustDial management has been summoned and asked to explain their policy for background checks of the spas listed with them. They have been also asked to inform the details of the spas as well as the amount of money taken by JustDial to list them on their site.

"The blatancy and impunity with which prostitution rackets are operating in the Capital is shocking. We have summoned JustDial to investigate their role in the matter and have also issued a notice to Delhi Police for immediately registering an FIR and arresting the people involved. The Commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls and their and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.