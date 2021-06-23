Just one patient now left at Sardar Patel Covid centre

New Delhi: With just one Covid patient remaining at the humongous Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in the South Delhi campus of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, questions and doubts have arisen as to whether the centre might again be shut.



There is only one patient left at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC), an official from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is manning the centre, told Millennium Post.

The concerns come because of the history of the centre shutting down when the number of patients had reduced considerably.

In fact, the ITBP has already closed its COVID centre in Delhi's Chhawla area due to no admission of patients in the last few days.

After the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi in December last year, the centre was shut down. But the ferocity of the fresh wave of infections in April jolted authorities back into action.

On April 26, the ITBP restarted the centre and though it had initial glitches over the admissions procedures, things were ironed out. As per officials (till June 22), about 1,329 patients were admitted to the centre, of which, 1,219 have recovered and more than 100 patients have died.

"About 885 males, 485 females were admitted to the SPCCC," the official said.

The centre was serving as an important healthcare facility with the support of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Delhi Government and was providing much-needed medical care to patients who needed oxygen support during the peak of the fourth wave here.

In April, as per the order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, given the recent surge of COVID-19 infection spreading in the Delhi area, the Government of NCT of Delhi had decided to revive the medical facilities at SPCCC in Chattarpur and had requested the Ministry to provide medical officers and paramedical staff for the operation of 500 oxygenated beds at SPCCC.

Last year, the Sardar Patel COVID care centre was first started. Till September last year, more than 5,000 patients were discharged after successful treatment.