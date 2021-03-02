New Delhi: Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who was recently released on bail, spoke about the current scenario averring that the state repression was on the rise and that anyone who raises their voice is met with stringent laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or National Security Act (NSA)."Anyone who raises their voice is called names and labelled and will be booked under stringent laws," she said at a press conference organised on Monday by 37 groups to discuss "repression by state forces" and to demand the release of Shiv Kumar, president of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and other "political prisoners", including those arrested post the riots in Delhi.

Along with Kaur, speakers included Shiv Kumar's father Rajbir, freelance journalist Mandeep Punia and some representatives of trade and farmers' unions and civil society groups.

Kaur also thanked journalists for raising the issue of her arrest and torture in police custody. "But just because I am out of jail, doesn't mean our fight is over. Our demands are still unmet, we Dalit workers still go to sleep hungry," she said.

She further said that the current labour laws should not be implemented and the pending salaries of labours, especially during covid times should be given. "Our organisation has been working for labour rights for the past three years, but the state is snatching that right from the people," she added.

Taking state repression as the main topic of discussion, Kaur said, "State repression is on a rise. Whoever — Muslim, Dalit, Adivasi or Sikh — raises their voice, is called names and labelled, booked under stringent laws and jailed. It shows that the state is scared. It is scared of us protesting, of us distributing pamphlets."Kaur also clarified that she doesn't support any political party.

"The government benefits from dividing us into Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. They say that Hindus are in danger because of Muslims. But when you go on the ground, a common person only wants some food and shelter. Nobody cares about creating a separate state. They just want to fill their stomach before they go to sleep," she said.

Meanwhile, the father of labour activist Shiv Kumar, said that the family was not informed about the son's arrest for several days. "My wife is ill, they came home and got her to sign some documents. She is uneducated and doesn't know what she signed. Since his arrest, we have been trying to meet him but haven't been allowed to," he said. He added that his son was brutally beaten up and when he saw Kumar, his were badly injured and his nails were "black and blue".



