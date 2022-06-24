Junior officers posted in govt depts for over 5 years to be transferred: Officials
New Delhi: The junior officers, including those of the DASS cadre, posted in various Delhi government departments for over five years are likely to be reshuffled by the end of this month, officials said on Thursday.
At a recent meeting, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directed the heads of departments to prepare lists of the staff members posted in their respective departments for more than five years and transfer them. More than half of the Delhi government's lower bureaucracy, numbering around 8,000 personnel, are likely to be covered under the exercise, the officials said.
The Delhi Government Employees' Welfare Association welcomed the move.
"We welcome the decision to transfer the officials who have been posted at the same department for 8-10 years despite getting promotions," senior vice-president of the association Gomti Mattu said.
The officials said according to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, the employees posted on sensitive posts need to be rotated every year, while those serving on non-sensitive posts should be transferred after five years.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT