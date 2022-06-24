Junior officers posted in govt depts for over 5 years to be transferred: Officials

New Delhi: The junior officers, including those of the DASS cadre, posted in various Delhi government departments for over five years are likely to be reshuffled by the end of this month, officials said on Thursday.

At a recent meeting, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directed the heads of departments to prepare lists of the staff members posted in their respective departments for more than five years and transfer them. More than half of the Delhi government's lower bureaucracy, numbering around 8,000 personnel, are likely to be covered under the exercise, the officials said.

The Delhi Government Employees' Welfare Association welcomed the move.

"We welcome the decision to transfer the officials who have been posted at the same department for 8-10 years despite getting promotions," senior vice-president of the association Gomti Mattu said.

The officials said according to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, the employees posted on sensitive posts need to be rotated every year, while those serving on non-sensitive posts should be transferred after five years.