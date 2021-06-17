Judo coach arrested

New delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a judo coach in connection with Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Wednesday. The judo coach, Subhash (32), a resident of Kirari Suleman, was arrested from Delhi, a senior police official said.

"Subhash was apprehended from his residence on Tuesday following interrogation. He works as a PT teacher at a govt school in Rohini. He had gone to the stadium around 11.30 pm on the day of the incident," the officer said. He was with a karate teacher who thrashed Sagar Dhankar. The latter is still absconding.