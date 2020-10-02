Joy for city cyclists as Gurugram gets its first cycling track

Gurugram: The Gurugram District Administration on Friday inaugurated the city's first dedicated cycling track. With the opening of this track, a 10-kilometer cycling lane will now be open for the city's cyclists at Netaji Subhash Marg near the commercial area of Sector 39.

Senior officials assured citizens that there are plans to open more such cycling tracks in the city.



"The scope of cycling is huge in Gurugram and there are many residents in the city who do not only want to pursue cycling as a hobby but also want to use their cycles to commute to work. We are working towards creating more such cycling tracks so that people use less of their cars which reduces pollution - a major environmental threat to the city," Vinay Pratap Singh the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner, said.



In demand for more than five years, the news of the city getting its first cycling track brought cheer to thousands of cyclists in Gurugram. To celebrate the occasion, a cycle rally was also held. The rally saw enthused participation from cyclists and senior public officials alike.



"The opening of the cycling track is something positive that has happened and has brought joy and happiness to a lot of people in Gurugram who have had a difficult time this year due to the pandemic. I hope that the initiative doesn't stop here. It should develop more cycling tracks and take measures to protect the city's environment," Suresh Malik, a resident of South City-1 who had participated in the cycle rally said.

