Journo asks Jagrata music to be turned down, heckled, abused

noida: An FIR has been lodged on a complaint from a journalist in Greater Noida (West), alleging that a mob tried to assault him and his wife after they objected to loud music being played beyond the permissible hours during a religious event, police said on Tuesday.



The journalist and his family have alleged that they were abused, heckled and that the journalist's wife was given rape threats as well and that they were also asked to go to Pakistan, as per reports.

The incident was reported late on Sunday night, when the complainant called the 112 emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh police over loud music being played in his residential society.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida 2) Yogendra Singh said that they have registered the FIR against the organiser of the event, one Jai Prakash Som and some other unidentified persons under sections 352, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

However, the senior police officer added that they have also received a counter-complaint against the journalist and his wife, which is yet to be converted into an FIR. This complaint has been received at the Bisrakh police station and alleges that the journalist and his wife "misbehaved" with them.