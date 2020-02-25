Journalists covering violent-hit areas assaulted by protesters

New Delhi: A journalist with a Hindi news channel received a bullet injury and two reporters from a premier English news channel were beaten and punched by rioters in northeast Delhi, which was wracked by fresh violence on Tuesday.



Akash Napa sustained a bullet injury while covering the communal clashes in Maujpur locality and is in the hospital where his condition is serious, said a tweet from the Hindi news channel. "They (protestors) started firing and I was hit by a bullet," Akash said, adding that the protestors were from Kardampuri area in Northeast Delhi.

Meanwhile, English Channel claimed that their journalists Arvind Gunasekar, Saurabh Shukla, Mariyam Alavi and a cameraperson Sushil Rathee were injured while covering the northeast Delhi violence.

Arvind was hit by rioters while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi and lost three teeth. His fellow reporter, Saurabh, who tried to shield him, was punched. Saurabh was hit by a stick, he was also punched on the back and the stomach and was hit on his leg; he is currently limping. More than 20 to 25 people had surrounded Arvind and started beating him without asking him what they were doing.

Saurabh said that he had to show them his rudraksha and pleaded with them to realise him as he was a Hindu and a Brahmin.

Many other journalists took to social media to share their tales of how they were heckled and some even alleged that they were questioned about their religious identity. On Monday, too, reporters had a tough time covering the violence with many of them being threatened and heckled. A photojournalist tweeted: "Since

birth I have never been questioned about my religion in this grotesque manner "tu hindu hain ya muslim, pant kholu?' His tweet went on to read: "This is a riot! Protesters from both sides heckling & thrashing media persons. I was told "Camera band karle warna gaad denge yahin pe." He added: "All this while 10 men were holding me tightly from my waist & shoulders. Have never felt so scared! Camera person was pushed badly with lathis."