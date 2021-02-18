Journalist working with a local channel shot dead in Dwarka

new delhi: A 34-year-old reporter working with a local news channel was shot dead in Bharat Nagar area in Dwarka district. Police said they are probing the case from different angles including personal enmity.



Police identified the deceased as Dalbir Singh who lived in JJ Colony Bharat Vihar, Dwarka district. As per the official, the police control room received a call regarding an accident at Bharat Vihar at 1:47 am. Singh, who had a gunshot wound on his left forehead, was admitted to a hospital by his wife Rani and a neighbour.

As per the official, at the time of the incident, Singh was standing 30-40 meters away from his home when he suddenly fell on the ground and then rushed to the hospital. From there, police were informed that a person was brought and was declared brought dead.

Initially, it was being suspected that it was an accidental case. Later the probe revealed that the person was shot. "We are verifying everything, the family allegations and other angles including personal enmity," an official said.

Police said Dalbir also worked as a housekeeper in Sunny valley society and also working as a reporter in some local channel.