Journalist, wife fall victim to snatching in South Delhi

New Delhi: Days after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death while resisting a snatching bid in Delhi's GB Road area, a senior journalist here and his wife became victims of another snatching, where the accused stole the woman's bag and tried to steal her mobile phone near Defence Colony and South Extension crossing, under South Delhi's Andrews Ganj flyover.



Despite the police making several arrests in snatching cases, the reality remains that most victims of snatchings rarely ever get their stolen items back and a host of reasons are responsible for this — including the lack of CCTV cameras.

"At about 1:40 pm, when the auto we were travelling in stopped at the signal, a man on a black colour bike speeding from behind the auto stopped and the person riding the bike snatched the purse and fled, however, his bid to yank the mobile was foiled. We followed the snatcher, for about half a kilometre, who then went on to hit another auto and injured the driver before speeding off in the direction of Moolchand," the complainant told

police.

While the police registered the case immediately, their helplessness with this particular case arose due to lack of CCTV cameras,which would have helped to nab the snatcher. Neither the snatching nor the accident where the snatchers hit another autorickshaw could be captured on camera. The lone camera was at the traffic signal which only captures images when vehicles jump a red light.

As for the area of the incident, the police are heavily dependent on a single CCTV camera installed atop a private school located at the spot.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they had arrested four youths in the murder case of the 24-year-old man who was killed while resisting a snatching bid in GB Road.

Police said that the deceased, one Anirudh Kumar Yadav was with three of his friends on their way to Karawal Nagar. While they had stopped for cigarettes at GB Road, snatchers stole a friend's phone. Soon, the others caught the snatchers and started beating him but an accomplice came from behind and stabbed Anirudh, injured one of his friends and fled. Anirudh was trying to save his friends.

The four arrested accused were identified as Salman, Fardeen, Rahat and Suhaib. Salman allegedly snatched the phone while Fardeen stabbed the victims. Both Rahat and Suhaib were waiting with a getaway scooter. The weapon used in the crime, the scooter, two mobile phones and a countrymade pistol were recovered from their possession, the police added.