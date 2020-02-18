Journalist commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi: A journalist allegedly committed suicide after jumping in front of a moving train in outer Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, police said.



The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh (24), a resident of Sri Muktsar district in Punjab, they said.

He was suffering from Spinal Tuberculosis and undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital at Sarita Vihar, a senior police officer said.

Singh was working with a news channel in Chandigarh. He came to Delhi two days ago for treatment.

The police received information regarding the incident at 4.37 am on Tuesday that a person was run over by train and his body was lying on the track near pole number 376-378 Kisanganj.

The body was shifted to Subji Mandi Mortuary for postmortem.