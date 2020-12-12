Jobs racket: Scamsters steal DMRC HR's identity to dupe job-seekers

New delhi: Scamsters in the Capital are now stealing identities of Delhi Metro officials to dupe unsuspecting job seekers by offering them make-believe positions with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) and the Uttar Pradesh Rail Corporation in lieu of money. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has now registered an FIR in one such matter where an HR officer's identity was faked to enable the racket.



As per the complaint, lodged by the Chief Security Commissioner of DMRC, a fake profile of Santosh Kumar Bharti, HR in O&M wing of DMRC was created on Linkedin (a jobs website) and fake appointment letters were issued through which several people have been duped.

"It has come to notice that someone has created a fake profile on Linkedin and using Bharti's name for appointment in Uttar Pradesh Rail Corporation and DMRC. Apart from the name, every single detail was fake, false, misleading," the police were told in the complaint.

DMRC is a public sector organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. All recruitments notification of DMRC is published on its official website under employment news. "DMRC has also cautioned the public regarding the fake job recruitment on their website and also provided phone numbers and other details of their officers are available on their website," the complainant said.

Soon after being duped, many victims started approaching DMRC officials, saying they had been offered positions. In one such instance, one caller said he was offered the role of Assistant Manager (Public Relations) of the Uttar Pradesh Rail Corporation by a person identifying himself as Bharti. He had added that the person who had offered him the position had also taken money

for it.

"The number through which the phone call was made is not Bharti's mobile number," the Chief Security Commissioner told police. One Vikash informed the DMRC that money was solicited by a person who said he was Bharti, for recruitment in DMRC.

One woman claimed that she was contacted through Linkedin for the recruitment and she had given money to the person calling himself Bharti. DMRC had then asked the Crime Branch Cyber Cell which is under DCP Bhisham Singh, to block the fake profile.

A case under sections 419, 420, 468, 471 of IPC and Information and Technology ACT was registered and the investigation is going on.