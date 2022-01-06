JNUTA, students mark 2 years since campus attack

New Delhi: Two years after the brutal attack on teachers and students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here in 2019, the JNU Students' Union on Wednesday held a protest gathering in the varsity to condemn the inaction in the case so far and remember the attacks.



Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers' Association released a statement condemning the "non-action and complicity of institutional authorities" in the matter — saying that the administration had renewed the contract of the campus security agency Cyclops, under whose watch the perpetrators of the attacks entered the campus, vandalised its property and violently assaulted students and teachers alike.

The attacks had led to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh receiving grievous head injuries and several other professors being beaten up as well. While the Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the matter, they are yet to make an arrest in the case — even after media reports had revealed that many of the attackers were called in from outside the university by organisations associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Wednesday, the JNUSU held a protest gathering at the Sabarmati Dhaba where students held placards and remembered the attacks. Several placards asked why the attackers had not been arrested so far and also questioned how they had entered the campus and left it with impunity after having assaulted students and teachers.

Meanwhile, the JNUTA, in their statement, said, "What will also not be forgotten so easily is the entire facade of enquiry that allowed the Vice Chancellor to obfuscate his share of institutional complicity in the violence that wrecked the campus on January 5, 2020."

Both the teachers' association and the students' union also ran a "Twitter Storm" campaign on Wednesday night — to storm the social media platform with piercing questions on why no action had been taken in the case yet.