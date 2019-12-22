JNUTA meets MHRD regarding JNU's new mode of conducting exams

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and Teachers Association (JNUTA) have been protesting against the administration's new way of conducting examinations, which is through WhatsApp.



In a recent circular, the administration asked M.phil and PhD students to send their examination papers via email or WhatsApp, which the union and the association has called "bizarre".

As students continue their boycott of exams against the fee hike issue, JNUTA on Friday held a demonstration outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to draw its attention to the 'alternative' model of exams in the varsity.

A delegation of the JNUTA met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary GC Hosur.

"The mockery of academic standards being enacted by the VC by trying to manufacture an artificial closure to the semester by compelling teachers to conduct examinations in 'alternative' modes like e-mail and Whatsapp was highlighted," the JNUTA said.

The JNUTA said it was assured by the HRD ministry that it will be willing to make efforts to find a resolution in the next few days.

The ministry was also informed about the JNUTA's appeal to the president of India to remove M Jagadesh Kumar from his position of vice-chancellor.

"The JNUTA agreed to provide a detailed report on all violations for the consideration of the MHRD," it said.

Many students received question papers of all subjects through e-mail on Friday with the deadline being December 23 to submit their papers.