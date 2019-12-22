JNUTA meets MHRD regarding JNU's new mode of conducting exams
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and Teachers Association (JNUTA) have been protesting against the administration's new way of conducting examinations, which is through WhatsApp.
In a recent circular, the administration asked M.phil and PhD students to send their examination papers via email or WhatsApp, which the union and the association has called "bizarre".
As students continue their boycott of exams against the fee hike issue, JNUTA on Friday held a demonstration outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to draw its attention to the 'alternative' model of exams in the varsity.
A delegation of the JNUTA met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary GC Hosur.
"The mockery of academic standards being enacted by the VC by trying to manufacture an artificial closure to the semester by compelling teachers to conduct examinations in 'alternative' modes like e-mail and Whatsapp was highlighted," the JNUTA said.
The JNUTA said it was assured by the HRD ministry that it will be willing to make efforts to find a resolution in the next few days.
The ministry was also informed about the JNUTA's appeal to the president of India to remove M Jagadesh Kumar from his position of vice-chancellor.
"The JNUTA agreed to provide a detailed report on all violations for the consideration of the MHRD," it said.
Many students received question papers of all subjects through e-mail on Friday with the deadline being December 23 to submit their papers.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal23 Dec 2019 11:49 AM GMT
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru23 Dec 2019 11:34 AM GMT
JMM-Congress Set To Win Jharkhand, Raghubar Das Concedes...23 Dec 2019 11:15 AM GMT
Deliberate attempt made to spread rumours on CAA: Fadnavis23 Dec 2019 10:55 AM GMT
Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder23 Dec 2019 10:46 AM GMT