JNUTA demands termination of varsity security agency

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has demanded termination of the agency responsible for security on the campus, alleging a spate of robberies in faculty residences.

JNUTA president Milap Sharma said the security agency had neither "taken action on previous burglaries nor strengthened vigilance on ground".

"The fact that Cyclops has not reported on the action taken on previous burglaries nor strengthened vigilance on ground, leading to fresh cases of lawlessness, confirms the utter failure of the agency to disburse its responsibility in providing 24/7 security to residents on campus," Sharma said in a statement.

"That these burglaries are happening in broad daylight and at a time when the presence of students and outsiders is thin is most worrying," he added.

On January 1, the residence of professor Shefali Jha was broken into, before which the houses of her neighbours, professor Avijit Pathak and Sabaree Mitra were also burgled, he said.

The JNUTA had demanded action against Cyclops after violence inside the university campus on January 5

last year, accusing the security agency of allowing unrestricted entry of outsiders on to the

campus.