JNUTA attacks admin over V-C's '2nd term'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday called out the administration for its functioning. The university administration has been facing the wrath of the teachers association after Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Mamidala kept working despite his tenure getting over.



"As an association of teachers, JNUTA has been at the receiving end of the administration's ire for the last five years, and we believe that this is primarily due to the raising of issues and concerns regarding the autocratic functioning of the administration. But what explains the need for the university administration to constantly harp about a 'small section of teachers' maligning the university's name?

"The 'Registrar' might wish to reflect on the fact that on standing for election as a candidate representing the teaching faculty in the EC, he had miserably failed to muster votes in his favour," JNUTA said referring to the administration's statement on Tuesday where it blamed a small section of teachers for maligning the name of the university.

JNUTA said that the press reports issued by the Registrar Tuesday, illustrated the messy state of affairs in JNU. "Prof. Jagadesh Kumar it was reported, does not like the adjective caretaker that JNUTA has been using to describe his current status within the University; and therefore even the Registrar that he appoints, without following the laid down procedures, too does not carry any indications of the temporary nature of the appointment," it added, referring to the appointment of the new registrar to which the teachers claimed they were informed about on March 17 through an Office Order issued by Deputy Registrar Administration.

It added that the V-C does not have the power to appoint anyone under the sections mentioned.

"Prof. Jagadesh Kumar does not have the powers that he claims to have regarding decision-making on policy matters concerning the University. JNU is a Centrally funded university and no matter what the Caretaker Vice Chancellor may claim, the University Statutes explicitly do not allow for a second term for any Vice Chancellor.

"The only leeway provided is his continuance as an interim V-C till the new incumbent is appointed. Therefore, like it or not, he is by law, a Caretaker Vice Chancellor with restricted powers serving an interim period till the new appointee takes charge," it added.

The administration did not respond to the statement.