JNUSU to move Delhi HC seeking to register for exams under old fee-slab

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) may soon approach the Delhi High Court with a petition seeking to allow them to register for their winter semester examination under the older hostel fee structure since having boycotted the registration on Sunday night after the administration blocked students trying to register for the exams by paying their tuition fees only, according to sources in the know.



JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon said that the option of going to court was always open to them and that they are seeking legal advice on the further course of action. The students' union has said that the administration is trying to get students to pay the increased hostel fee by requiring them to clear hostel dues under the increased fee-slab before registering for the exam.

Moon said that the intention behind the initial "goodwill gesture" was to show the administration that as students of the varsity, they are willing to register for their examinations. "We essentially threw the ball in their court," he said, adding that the administration's decision to block some students and academically suspend some on the basis of unfinished proctorial enquiries was why they went back to the boycott.

Late on Saturday night, the JNUSU had issued a statement saying that they wished to register for their winter semester exams with the deadline approaching but could not in any way accept the increased hostel fee structure. As a result, they had said that they would be willing to register for the exams by paying just the tuition fee, but would continue their stir against the new Hostel Manual.

The next day, certain students, including Moon had tried registering for the exams but were blocked from the portal. Some students were blocked citing pending enquiries against them which were unfinished, according to the students.

Other students were not allowed to register without clearing their hostel dues under the increased fee structure, following which the JNUSU issued a statement and resumed their boycott of the registration process.

The university Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had then insisted that everything was back to normal and that classes at JNU would resume from Monday.