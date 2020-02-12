JNUSU stands in solidarity with Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Unwion (JNUSU) on Wednesday continued to hold meetings and events demanding the release of the varsity's student Sharjeel Imam, who had been slapped with sedition.



The students have also established a group demanding the release of the JNU

scholar.

"Join us to demand the release of JNU Scholar Sharjeel Imam. To condemn the police brutality on anti-CAA protestors. Immediately end the politics of sedition and witch-hunt of activists," said a statement by JNUSU.

On the other hand, students have extended their solidarity with Imam with posters expressing the same was seen during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday. Some protesters were seen holding posters saying "Stop Vilification" and "Solidarity with Sharjeel Imam". A student at Jamia said, "Is free speech no more in our country? I don't support what Imam said, but whatever is happening with him is extreme. We are not in a fascist regime, he should be immediately removed."

Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar, was among the organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests and sparked a controversy after a video of his went viral where he was seen calling for the north-east to be split from India.