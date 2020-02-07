JNUSU slams VC over 'WhatsApp' exam model

New Delhi: In the latest face-off with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has termed as 'undemocratic and illegal' the academic council meeting that was held on Friday morning.

In its statement, the JNUSU attacked the administration and vice chancellor of unilaterally deciding on conducting examinations via WhatsApp and email, in the face of boycott by some sections of students.

"May we remind Mr. Jagadesh Kumar that legitimising WhatsApp exams which are detrimental to the academic future of students is not pro student. However, this move is certainly pro ABVP. The ABVP activists are being appointed to teaching posts in JNU irrespective of their qualification and hence it is no surprise that ABVP is fully backing the process of WhatsApp exams," the statement read.

The JNUSU has warned that it would give a call for a larger movement, legally as well as politically, if the administration continues its 'dictatorial' attempts.