JNUSU slams University's administration

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday slammed the university's administration saying they gave blessings to the mob who terrorised the campus on January 5. "The ABVP terrorists were allowed to enter and given free reign, to terrorise, vandalise and brutalise JNU, its students and teachers. With no police or internal security to stop them. All with the blessings and oversight of the VC and Administration," said JNUSU.



In a statement on its official account on Twitter, the students union alleged that when the students tried to contact the Proctor, Rector or the Vice-Chancellor, all their phone were switched off at the very same time. "It was later known that they filed an FIR against the attacked students while the attack was in full swing inside Campus," said the statement.

Applauding Sabarmati Hostel's mess staff JNUSU said they stood by the students and protected them "when others would not." "In the absence of the VC, the Warden and the security guards, they put their lives on the line to save the students. Huge respect for these heroes," they added.

JNUSU has also alleged that students who have not registered in protest are being denied emergency medical facilities at the Health Centre as well.