JNUSU requests students to continue registration boycott

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday requested the students to continue their protest against the fee hike and boycott the registration process. In a statement, the students union tried to assure the students that they are also finding all legal measures against the illegally passed IHA manual.



"It is unequivocally evident that the new IHA manual clearly violates the JNU Act 1966, we hereby urge everyone to wait till the JNUSU expedites all legal measures against the illegally passed IHA manual and clarifies the progress by the beginning of next week," said JNUSU in its statement.

The students union stated that the call for a boycott of registration still stands. "JNUSU would also like to inform the student community that the petition shall also seek registration at old rates without late fines. The matter would be heard on an urgent basis and in light of the same the JNUSU would further urge the students to continue with their boycott of registration and all academic activities including exams, and classes," it added.

While urging the students to stand with the call for boycotting registration, the JNUSU also appealed the student community to boycott exams and classes "until the VC's project of Whatsapp University and Illegal modes of examination are nullified and a buffer time to complete the academic backlog, to complete the academic backlog of the Monsoon Semester of 2019."

They added that taking exams or classes at this juncture will only create more chaos and ruckus. "This will lead to another bifurcation in the student community that has been resolutely and unitedly fighting tooth and nail against this draconian VC and his political masters," added JNUSU.

Meanwhile, JNU admin has informed that 65 percent of students residing in hostels have already paid the fee according to the new hostel manual.