JNUSU prez served notice to clear protest; students hit back at administration

new delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) Wednesday lashed out at the administration over its notice to its members, including student union president Aishe Ghosh. JNUSU has been sitting on protest at the main gate of the varsity, demanding the phase wise entry of students back to the university, to which they were served notices by the proctor on October 27 and 28.



The notice threatens the students of disciplinary action if they don't remove the "illegal occupation of the road".

One of the members of the student union, Danish, who is admitted at Safdarjung Hospital and is down with dengue was served notice through a security guard of the varsity, at the hospital.

In a statement, the JNUSU called the move insensitive said, "The JNUSU would like to categorically tell the JNU admin that such sham threats are much noise from an empty vessel shall not deter us from our struggle for our rights. The JNUSU will continue with its movement for the return of students and reclaim our dhabas, libraries and other spaces."

The JNUSU has been sitting on a dharna at the North Gate since October 17 for the demand of a comprehensive plan to restart normal academic functioning of JNU in the Physical Mode after following proper COVID Protocols.

"It also reflects the sheer hypocrisy of the administration to serve notices to the JNUSU office bearers without even acknowledging their right to live in their hostels and access the mess facilities," the statement added.