JNUSU distances from Sharjeel's statement

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday distanced itself from the statements made by the university student Sharjeel Imam, but questioned the authorities on January 5 incident where numerous students and professors were thrashed by masked goons.



However, expressing strong disagreement with Imam's statements and political opinions, the students union condemned his arrest, calling it "witch-hunting" and "Islamophobic targeting". Meanwhile, the union also called out the Proctorial Committee, which had ordered Imam to meet the committee as shameful, JNUSU said, "It is known for a fact that the Chief Proctor's office has till date not taken any action against the perpetrators of the January 5 violence in JNU. What is even more shameful is that the Chief Proctor was found to be a part of the WhatsApp group where the 5th Jan terror attack was planned."

It added that instead JNUSU could also serve notices to Akshat Awasthi, Anima Sonkar and other ABVP activists "who have admitted on camera about their role in JNU Terror Attacks on 5th January."

The Police have not yet converted the complaints of students and teachers injured and attacked by ABVP members. "23 days and counting but neither the police nor the administration has taken any action against the perpetrators of January 5 attack. This is scary, so many students still feel unsafe," said an Mphil student at JNU.

"The Police has not yet converted the complaints of students and teachers grievously injured and attacked by ABVP hoodlums into any FIR and no one has been arrested despite the incidents of 5th January creating a national outrage," meanwhile JNU stated in its statement.