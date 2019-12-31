JNUSU calls for boycott of registration process

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday has called for boycott of registration process that is due to start from Wednesday.

The decision will, however, be reviewed after a GBM Wednesday night. "One day boycott of registration to be reviewed and ratified by Khand wise GBMs by tomorrow night. Hostel Presidents to lockdown Mess Manager and Cashier Office for tomorrow," said a statement by JNUSU.

The students union also slammed the university's administration and said they have done nothing except, misleading the student community. From the issue of fee hike to conducting examinations through WhatsApp, JNUSU averred that despite Delhi's High Court order, the admin has made no initiative to have a dialogue with the students. "While having communicated through informal channels that it would initiate dialogue with the JNUSU, in a shocking display of their insidious intentions, the administration brought out a notice that was in complete violation of a conducive environment where negotiations can further proceed," it said. "We note that the administration which was threatening to fail students and not let them register has now had to come down to the so-called 'provisional registration' model. But that is a sham tactics. Proper exams with buffer period must be held for all students," said JNUSU.

"The administration is not only making an exponential hike in room rent but has also surreptitiously hiked the medical fees for all regular students to Rs 500 through the October 28 IHA Meeting and ratified in the November 13 EC Meeting," they further said.

As numerous students have been sent notices by the administration ranging from participating in the protests to "harassing the V-C" JNUSU averred that the admin has started using a blackmailing tactic to intimidate the students. "The JNUSU requests all the students who have received such enquiries to not cooperate with the enquiry process. The JNUSU reiterates that all legal and political steps will be ensured and no one can be victimized as the admin intends to do," they said.

JNUSU has, meanwhile, announced they will continue the movement and take whatever steps needed to ensure a complete rollback.

(Image from zeenews.india.com)