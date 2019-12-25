JNUSU calls admin's decision a way to 'intimidate students'

New Delhi: Around 40 students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have received circulars from the administration alleging them of various misconduct inside the varsity, as the protest over fee hike issue, continued.



JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has called the admin's decision as a way to "intimidate the students".

About 12 students have received circulars, in which six have been suspended, over misbehaving with the Vice-Chancellor, protesting within the 100 meters of the admin building and vandalizing the VC's office.

"Around 40 students have received circulars stating different allegations by the administration," said a Ph.D. student, who didn't want to be named. She said that the six who haven't been suspended yet, are going through the hearings held by the Proctorial Committee.

The six students were academically suspended from the university on December 16 after vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar alleged that a group of students had abused and tried to attack him on the campus on December 14. The students have also been asked to vacate the hostel premises.

"They have told the university to stay the order as it is very cold and they have nowhere to go," said a student.

This comes at a time, when the students have boycotted the semester examination, and the university admin is conducting them via email and WhatsApp.

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it is the duty of the vice-chancellor to ensure that examinations are conducted properly in JNU.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher was hearing a petition filed by a student of the Centre for Korean Studies (CKS) of JNU, seeking direction to the university to hold exams as the school were closed due to protests by students against a recent hostel fee hike.

"Most of the students have boycotted the examinations fully. They are not giving the exams whatsoever," said a Mphil student of the university.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU is having meetings with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), however, they claim nothing concrete has come out of it. JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) too has condemned the admin's way of conducting the examinations.